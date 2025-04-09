Suspected DUI driver arrested after woman lost unborn baby in wrong-way crash in Palmetto

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the road and plowed into a woman who was eight months pregnant in Palmetto, Florida, causing her to lose her unborn baby.

Laurentino Serrano-Juarez, 31, of Bradenton was allegedly driving an SUV the wrong way on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge when he struck a sedan head-on on Sunday, NBC affiliate WFLA reported, citing the Palmetto Police Department.

The victim, 28-year-old KaLeah Spells, was rushed to the hospital and remained hospitalized Tuesday. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Her mother, Tracey Beasley, told WFLA that Spells' survival was a medical miracle. Beasley said that doctors at one point were going to stop trying to revive her, but she begged them to try again.

“Forty minutes went by, he came out, he told me Tracey, KaLeah is a miracle,” said Beasley. “KaLeah died three times. And I begged him to just try one more time, and he did, and that lets you know that the Lord wasn’t ready for her to go.”

Beasley said she was told at the hospital that her first grandchild took a breath, but did not survive.

“It was a girl. She was 3 pounds, 16 inches, a head full of hair, beautiful. KaLeah was going to name her Klever,” Beasley told WFLA. “I got to see her, hold her, take pictures with her, tell her grandma miss her and love her.”

Serrano-Juarez was also taken to the hospital, and later released and charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with property damage and driving without a valid license.