Florida

Suspected member of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua arrested in Florida

Wilker Alejandro Gutierrez Quintero, 19, was taken into custody after he'd been walking along the sea wall and through the back yards of homes in Sewall's Point near Stuart, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday

By NBC6

A suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua who was on the FBI watch list was arrested in Florida, authorities said.

Wilker Alejandro Gutierrez Quintero, 19, was taken into custody after he'd been walking along the sea wall and through the back yards of homes in Sewall's Point near Stuart, Martin County Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

A concerned homeowner had called deputies after spotting the Quintero, who was dressed in all black, the sheriff's office said.

Quintero at first claimed he worked for a food delivery service but that didn't add up, authorities said.

As they investigated further, authorities discovered that Quintero is from Venezuela and is on the FBI watch list as a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Quintero was charged with driving without a license and taken to jail, where he was being held on an immigration detainer.

He's set to be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation, officials said.

