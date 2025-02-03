Suspected members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua detained by FHP

Suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua have been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and federal authorities.

The arrests were made during dual operations in Tallahassee involving FHP, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations, officials with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

This morning, FHP and our federal partners @HSI_HQ and @ICEgov

completed dual operations in Tallahassee, detaining suspected Tren De Aruaga members on suspicion of weapon smuggling conspiracy, criminal gang affiliation, warrants, and illegal entry to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/X5D1P0zLQH — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 3, 2025

The suspected gang members were detained on suspicion of weapon smuggling conspiracy, criminal gang affiliation, warrants, and illegal entry to the U.S., officials said.

Tren de Aragua, or Aragua Train in English, originated from a prison in Venezuela and has since expanded throughout the United States and Central and South America, primarily Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru. The organization partakes in a variety of crimes, including murder, drug and human trafficking, sex crimes, extortion and more.

On Sunday, FHP assisted federal authorities in immigration enforcement efforts in Fort Myers.

FHP was proud to participate in immigration enforcement efforts this morning in Fort Myers in support of the @TheJusticeDept, along with our federal partners @HSITampa, @DHSgov, @EROMiami and @DEAHQ . pic.twitter.com/gGbCe5bCQB — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 3, 2025

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the state signed an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security for FHP troopers to begin enforcing immigration law.

DeSantis has vowed to help enforce President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, even calling for a special legislative session last week to deal with immigration enforcement measures.

Republican legislative leaders defied DeSantis, rejecting his proposals and passing their own immigration bill. DeSantis later vowed to veto the bill, calling it "watered-down."