Florida

Suspected members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua detained by FHP

The suspected gang members were detained on suspicion of weapon smuggling conspiracy, criminal gang affiliation, warrants, and illegal entry to the U.S., officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua have been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and federal authorities.

The arrests were made during dual operations in Tallahassee involving FHP, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations, officials with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The suspected gang members were detained on suspicion of weapon smuggling conspiracy, criminal gang affiliation, warrants, and illegal entry to the U.S., officials said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tren de Aragua, or Aragua Train in English, originated from a prison in Venezuela and has since expanded throughout the United States and Central and South America, primarily Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru. The organization partakes in a variety of crimes, including murder, drug and human trafficking, sex crimes, extortion and more.

On Sunday, FHP assisted federal authorities in immigration enforcement efforts in Fort Myers.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Tampa 38 mins ago

Tampa native rapper Doechii receives praise from community after Grammy win

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the state signed an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security for FHP troopers to begin enforcing immigration law.

DeSantis has vowed to help enforce President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, even calling for a special legislative session last week to deal with immigration enforcement measures.

Republican legislative leaders defied DeSantis, rejecting his proposals and passing their own immigration bill. DeSantis later vowed to veto the bill, calling it "watered-down."

This article tagged under:

FloridaTallahassee
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us