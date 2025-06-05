Suspected Miami serial killer that targeted homeless could face death penalty

The social media real estate agent turned suspected serial killer targeting homeless people in Miami could face the death penalty.

Prosecutors announced on Thursday that a grand jury recently indicted 28-year-old Willy Maceo on two first-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge.

In 2022, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle shared video surveillance that allegedly showed Maceo leaving and entering three separate shooting and stabbing crime scenes.

"In this case, the targeted population were Miami-Dade's homeless, men who sleep outdoors in our community," Fernandez Rundle said at the time. "These are some of our most vulnerable individuals in our community. Having an unknown killer striking out at random victims is like no other type of crime to solve."

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

However, in 2024, after doctor evaluations, Judge Lody Jean ruled Maceo was incompetent to stand trial.

“It might be a long time. It might be a short time. I am going to ask you, please listen to the doctors,” Jean told Maceo.

But records show that in December, Maceo was found to be competent and ready to go to trial.

On Thursday, on top of the new indictment, state attorneys also announced they will soon file an official notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

"Is the state seeking death at this time?" Judge Jean asked.

"The state will be filing a notice of intent to seek death," the prosecutor responded.

Maceo has always denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.