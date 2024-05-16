‘Me? Incompetent?': Suspected Miami serial killer who targeted homeless unfit to stand trial

On social media, Willy Maceo promoted himself as a real estate agent who provided his followers with advice on the industry.

However, in 2022, Miami-Dade State Attorneys accused him of being a serial killer who allegedly murdered two homeless men and attempted to kill another.

But two years after the killings, the 27-year-old was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

“Me? Incompetent?” questioned Maceo, as he burst out in front of Judge Lody Jean.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Corrections Willy Maceo

Judge Jean explained her ruling was based on a doctor’s evaluation and Maceo’s previous visits to the hospital to address his mental health. Maceo will be transferred to the state mental hospital.

“It might be a long time. It might be a short time. I am going to ask you please listen to the doctors,” Judge Jean said.

Maceo, while furious, not only stated he was innocent but also warned he would refuse to take any medications inside the hospital.

“I will not proceed to take medication that I don’t need,” Maceo told the judge.

In 2022, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle shared video surveillance that allegedly showed Maceo leaving and entering multiple shooting and stabbing crime scenes.

"In this case, the targeted population were Miami-Dade's homeless, men who sleep outdoors in our community," Fernandez Rundle said at the time. "These are some of our most vulnerable individuals in our community. Having an unknown killer striking out at random victims is like no other type of crime to solve."

After doctor evaluations, if Maceo is found to be competent again, his murder-related cases will resume and the trials could happen.