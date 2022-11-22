Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a North Lauderdale store.

Broward Sheriff's Office released video of the incident in mid-October, when a 76-year-old woman said she was shopping at a Walmart store when her purse was stolen.

Inside the purse included the victim's iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items.

Surveillance video showed a man watching the victim before a woman came up a short time later and grabbed the purse. The female was later seen going through the purse before both left the store.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Investigators said the woman's credit cards were used at two stores in the area a short time later.

The female suspect has short, wavy blonde hair with a mark or tattoo on each arm and was wearing a dark grey sleeveless shirt with the word "love" on it. The male suspect has a black beard and wore a dark grey t-shirt with the word "kiss" on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.