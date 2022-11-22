Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Walmart

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a North Lauderdale Walmart.

A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of the mid-October incident, which showed a man watching the victim before a woman came up and grabbed the purse. The female suspect was later seen going through the purse before she and the man left the store.

Investigators said the woman's credit cards were used at two stores in the area shortly after the incident.

The female suspect has short, wavy blonde hair with a mark or tattoo on each arm and was wearing a dark grey sleeveless shirt with the word "love" on it. The male suspect has a black beard and wore a dark grey t-shirt with the word "kiss" on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.