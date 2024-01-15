Suspected serial killer appears in court over 1998 murder in Broward

A suspected serial killer was arrested by Broward Sheriff's deputies on Thursday, January 11 before he appeared in court -- over the 1998 murder of a woman in Broward.

For more than 20 years, the woman was known only as Jane Doe, but in May, BSO identified the victim as Eileen Truppner, a mother of two who'd left her native Puerto Rico and moved to South Florida. Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

The BSO said Lucious Boyd -- a convicted murderer, rapist and suspected serial killer -- remains on death row for the murder of Dawnia Dacosta, 21, who was murdered approximately two weeks prior to Truppner.

On Nov. 29, a Broward County grand jury indicted Boyd for Truppner's murder. He now faces additional first-degree murder and sexual battery charges.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In bond court on Saturday, a judge gave Boyd no bond.