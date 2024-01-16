Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty to woman's 1998 murder in Broward

A convicted murderer and suspected serial killer was back in a Broward courtroom Tuesday as he faces charges in a 1998 slaying of a woman.

Lucious Boyd pleaded not guilty in the murder of Eileen Truppner during the hearing Tuesday morning.

Boyd, 64, is already on death row for the murder of 21-year-old Dawnia Dacosta, who was killed approximately two weeks prior to Truppner.

The body of Truppner was found in a grassy area of southwest Broward in December 1998 when a boater on a weekend outing made the discovery near a boat ramp off U.S. 27. She'd been brutally raped and murdered.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For more than 20 years, the woman was known only as Jane Doe, but this past May, BSO identified the victim as Eileen Truppner, a mother of two who'd left her native Puerto Rico and moved to South Florida. Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Broward Sheriff's Office A sketch of Jane Doe and a photo of Eileen Truppner.

Advancements in DNA testing technology enabled crime lab detectives to connect Truppner's DNA to Boyd’s DNA, which had been collected as evidence in the Dacosta homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

On Nov. 29, a Broward County grand jury indicted Boyd for Truppner's murder. He now faces first-degree murder and sexual battery charges in her killing.

Investigators believe Boyd could be responsible for other crimes as he traveled through the state.

So do family members, including one woman who attended Tuesday's hearing and is convinced Boyd killed her sister

"There’s so many women that he’s connected to, I feel like this case is helping the other victims. All the stars are lining up for a reason," Amber Berry said.

Nearly 25 years after the body of a woman who'd been brutally raped and murdered was found in a grassy area of southwest Broward, authorities have arrested her alleged killer. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports.