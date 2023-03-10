palm beach county

Suspected Smuggling Event Under Investigation in Boynton Beach: Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents said the incident involved 10 migrants of various nationalities.

Law enforcement officials and agents from the United States Customs and Border Protection are investigating a suspected maritime smuggling event Friday morning in Boynton Beach.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the event took place at Ocean Inlet Park.

No additional details have been released at this time.

