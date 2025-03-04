Suspected Tren de Aragua gang member arrested on federal gun charge in South Florida

A suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua was arrested in South Florida on a federal gun charge, authorities said.

Luis Ernesto Veliz Riera, 23, is facing a charge of possessing a firearm as an illegal alien, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.

Authorities said Veliz Riera was allowed to enter the United States at the Mexico-El Paso, Texas border in February 2023, after appearing for an appointment he booked online through the now inactive Customs and Border Protection One Application system.

The system was shut down on the first day President Donald Trump took office.

Veliz-Ruiz skipped his immigration hearing and stayed in El Paso while waiting for his girlfriend, another Venezuelan national, to illegally cross from Mexico into the United States in April-May 2023, authorities said.

The couple then traveled together from El Paso to Chicago then to New York City and finally to Homestead.

In April of 2024, an immigration judge entered an order to remove Veliz Riera from the United States after he failed to appear in immigration court, and he was arrested in South Florida in October by local law enforcement.

Investigators discovered he'd kept a semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round magazine inside the Homestead hotel room he shared with his girlfriend

Veliz Riera went into immigration detention but was released into the community on electronic monitoring in November, authorities said.

Last month, he was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement and charged with the federal gun crime.

Veliz Riera appeared before a judge on Monday, where it was determined he'll remain in custody while he awaits trial.

Tren de Aragua, or Aragua Train in English, originated from a prison in Venezuela and has since expanded throughout the United States and Central and South America, primarily Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru. The organization partakes in a variety of crimes, including murder, drug and human trafficking, sex crimes, extortion and more.