Suspects Arrested After Attempted Heist of Nearly $100K in Pricey Merchandise

Token Miami is not your typical shoe and apparel store. Many items in the store, located in the 1500 block of Northwest 23rd Street in Miami, are exclusive and worth hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Wednesday, three suspects attempted to get away in a heist with close to $100,000 in merchandise from the store before police caught them.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“I mean, we sell some of the most limited items across the world, as far as sneakers, clothing and collectibles,” store owner Myrick Mitchell said in an interview with NBC 6 News. “The most expensive sneaker we have in here is probably about $8,000.”

Mitchell said he was alerted to the attempted burglary from the high-end store early Wednesday morning.

“I got a call from our security company and that they dispatched the police to come by and see what happened," he said.

Police showed up and found a getaway car nearby, later arresting three men who are now facing burglary charges after taking items from the Chrome Heart brand.

“I would say nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise,” Mitchell noted. “Chrome Hearts is probably one of the most limited, sought-after brands, probably across the world.”

Mitchell added the store has been broken into three times in recent months, sharing video of a September incident with NBC 6 News.

He said the suspects in Wednesday's burglary got into the store through a backdoor that was already boarded up from the last burglary.

“We decided that we wanted to secure the back until the windows were fixed,” he said.

Police have not released in the identities of the suspects involved.