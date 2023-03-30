Suspects Arrested in Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Attack at South Florida Gym

Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with a beating that left rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine bruised and bloody last week at a South Florida gym.

Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested for assaulting and robbing the rapper March 21 at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries. He was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

New video was released showing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine with a bloody nose and face after he was attacked in a South Florida LA Fitness on Tuesday.

Viral cellphone video showed three men standing over the rapper, who was on the floor of the gym's sauna area. One of the men kicks at 6ix9ine, and the other lunges forward and hits him. Another video shows 6ix9ine after the attack, with blood dripping down his face.

The three suspects were being booked into Palm Beach County jail Thursday night, deputies said.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, known for his rainbow-colored hair and “69” tattoo on his forehead, previously faced decades in prison as part of a racketeering case in wich he was accused of using a violent gang as a “personal hit squad.”

Instead, his sentence was reduced to about two years after his testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, earning him a label as a “snitch.”