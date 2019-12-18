Suspects at Large After Man Robbed, Pistol-Whipped in Medley

A man was arrested and two others are at large after police say they robbed another man at gunpoint, pistol-whipped him and held him against his will in Medley.

Keyci Pujada Rios, 28, was arrested Dec. 12 in connection with the incident two days prior, the Medley Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim told police that Rios set up a meeting between the two of them at a parking lot in the 7500 block of Northwest 82nd Avenue. There, he was ambushed by Rios and two other men as he sat in his car.

The victim, in addition to getting punched, kicked and beaten by the suspects, was hit in the face and head at least 15 times with the stock of a gun, police said.

The suspects also tried to force the victim into the trunk of his own vehicle, police said. Surveillance video in the area shows them opening up the truck. The victim ended up getting into the driver's seat and started to drive away before he crashed into a fence.

One of the suspects also told the victim, "Give me your money or I'm going to kill you," and they took his wallet and cellphone. Detectives also found zip ties with blood inside the victim's car.

Rios faces numerous charges, including armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to jail records.

Police are also looking for 35-year-old Osman Montes de Oca and an unidentified black male in connection with the robbery.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Det. F. Perez at 305-962-2458 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.