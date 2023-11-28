Suspects at large after shooting at Opa-locka supermarket

Two suspects were at large Tuesday after a shooting at a supermarket in Opa-locka, officials said.

Opa-locka Police said shots were fired at the Chavez Distributors supermarket at 141 Opa-locka Boulevard.

Officials established a perimeter in the area of Bahman Avenue and Opa-locka Boulevard, where someone was believed to be barricaded inside a residence.

Further information was not available.