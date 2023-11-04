Suspects bail out after felony vehicle crashes in Miami-Dade County

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it was notified of a felony vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday afternoon. BSO says it sent a helicopter up to keep an eye on the car as it made its way into Miami-Dade County.

Investigators say the driver crashed on NE 199th Street and Third Court, before the people inside the car got out and started running.

John Ramirez says he was visiting his mother and heard a loud crash. When he came outside he says he saw someone running away from the car and into the neighborhood across the street.

"We yelled to the police, hey they're going that way,” Ramirez said. "Less than a minute later there were helicopters and police everywhere."

Two other cars were hit in the crash. The people inside those cars appeared to be okay.

"They said open the back door because we want to search with the dog,” one neighbor said. “I asked what happened, he said a wanted person just escaped and we think he's in this area."

As deputies searched for the occupants of the vehicle, dozens of people couldn't get home or check on their families.

"I was kind of confused and scared to be honest,” Arturo Jahuar said.

Arturo Jahuar was trying to get to his parents, but had to deliver the news from outside the neighborhood.

"I just told them to be safe, don't open the doors, just wait,” Jahuar said.

The hours long search left people in this community feeling uneasy.

"We don't know if he's armed, if he can go to any other the houses nearby,” Ramirez said.

Deputies and investigators cleared the scene after 4:00 p.m. NBC6 reached out to BSO for an update.