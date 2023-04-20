Suspects Caught on Camera Stealing Jet Skis in Fort Lauderdale

Police are looking for a group of suspects who were caught on surveillance stealing personal watercrafts that they later crashed and intentionally sank in Fort Lauderdale.

The thefts happened Saturday, March 4, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said Thursday in a news release. The first one happened at approximately 3:45 pm at 2800 Yacht Club Boulevard, and the second incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. at 2670 East Sunrise Boulevard.

During one of the incidents, Fort Lauderdale Police's Marine Unit attempted to stop one of the suspects, who fled on the stolen Jet Ski and crashed it into a dock. The other Jet Ski was found near the marina in Sunrise Bay and was intentionally sank by the suspect, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects arriving by boat to steal the Jet Skis.

The first suspect is described as a white male with dark bushy hair, wearing a white Balenciaga t-shirt, black pants and sunglasses. The second suspect is a white male, has a medium build with brown curly hair, and was wearing no shirt and colored swim shorts. The third suspect is also a white male with straight brown hair, wearing a gray t-shirt and light blue shorts.

Anyone with information about the identity of the involved suspects or information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Junell Shields at 954-828-5514. To provide information anonymously, contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).