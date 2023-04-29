Suspects Facing Charges, Sergeant Stable After Being Shot Twice in Police Pursuit in Hollywood

A Golden Beach police sergeant is out of surgery and in stable condition after he was shot twice during a police pursuit in Hollywood Saturday, officials said.

At about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, the Sunny Isle Police Department and the Golden Beach Police Department were attempting to stop a stolen car heading north on Ocean Boulevard.

As the suspects attempted to drive north on Hallandale Boulevard, the driver lost control of the car, which prompted the them to bail out.

Officers chased the suspects on foot at which time Golden Beach Sergeant Joseph Bautista was shot twice in the arm.

Bautista was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he underwent surgery and was in stable condition, police said.

Two suspects, identified as 23-year-old Jordan Elijah Christophe and 28-year-old Marvens Vauze DeClasse, were apprehended at the scene and taken into custody.

Christophe is facing several charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, vehicle theft, grand theft of a firearm, resisting an officer, among others.

Jordan Elijah Christophe

DeClasse is facing charges of vehicle theft and resisting an officer without violence.