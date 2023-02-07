Suspects in Custody After Car Break-in Leads to SWAT Standoff at Miami Home

Two suspects were in custody after a reported car break-in attempt led to a SWAT standoff near a home in northeast Miami early Tuesday.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. According to Miami Police, the two suspects were seen breaking into a car in the area around 1 a.m.

Officers arrived and the suspects fled the scene on foot, with one being armed.

A helicopter from the Miami-Dade Police Department and SWAT units from the Miami Police Department also responded to the scene.

One resident said he woke up and found armed SWAT officers outside his window.

UPDATE | Man says he woke up to SWAT officers with guns drawn outside his window @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/XccJS4NuZ0 — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) February 7, 2023

"I was looking out the door, they said ‘stay in the house' cause the SWAT team was on top of my roof," resident Jose Prada said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police said the standoff with one suspect who was inside a home came to an end and the person was taken into custody.

The second suspect involved was also detained and a firearm was located behind the home, police said..

Police have not released the identity of either suspect or said what charges they may face.

