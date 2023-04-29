Hollywood

Suspects in Custody, Officer Stable After Being Shot Twice in Police Pursuit in Hollywood

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Golden Beach police sergeant is in stable condition after he was shot twice during a police pursuit in Hollywood Saturday, officials said.

Hollywood police was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle through multiple jurisdictions. The Golden Beach Police Department was asked to assist.

As the suspect bailed out of the car on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Ocean Drive, a foot pursuit ensued when a Golden Beach police sergeant was shot twice in the arm.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he is in stable condition.

Hollywood police arrested the shooter along with a second suspect and recovered the gun from the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.

