Suspects in high-speed chase on Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade identified

Two men are facing charges in connection with a high-speed police chase that was caught on camera and ended on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon.

Edward Payne, 29, and Ichemith Joseph, 22, are in custody and facing several charges, after the pursuit that was captured only by NBC6 cameras.

Payne is charged with battery on a police officer, fleeing and eluding police, grand theft, loitering or prowling, and resisting an officer without violence.

Joseph is charged with loitering or prowling and trespassing of an occupied structure.

Edward Payne and Ichemith Jospeh / Credit: Miami-Dade Correction

The chase unfolded Wednesday afternoon on the busy highway. Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers in unmarked cars, along with Miami-Dade Police, pursuing a speeding silver SUV that was weaving in and out of traffic on the Palmetto.

At one point, the SUV clipped a vehicle stopped on the shoulder, narrowly missing a person standing behind it.

The SUV was eventually boxed in by police vehicles and brought to a stop near the Northwest 47th Avenue eastbound exit, where officers surrounded it with guns drawn and took the two men into custody.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the incident began when officers with the Robbery Intervention Detail, conducting an operation in Florida City, spotted the SUV, which appeared to be casing a warehouse area.

Officers did a records check and discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen. When they attempted to stop it, the vehicle fled.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle the suspects were driving had been stolen earlier this month, according to the arrest report.

NBC6 found records that show Payne was charged with attempted second-degree murder in 2021 and has had previous arrests as well.

Payne is also facing two warrants, one for leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage and the other for knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Both suspects remained in custody at a Miami-Dade jail and were expected to appear before a judge Thursday.