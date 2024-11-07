Miramar

Suspects in stolen car cause crash while fleeing from police in Miramar

One of the suspects was taken into custody but the other fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and were searching for the second suspect

By NBC6

Two suspects in a stolen car fled from officers in Miramar before causing a crash with another vehicle on Thursday, police said.

Miramar Police said the incident began when an officer who was on patrol spotted a stolen vehicle and stood by so other officers could respond.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

But the two suspects in the vehicle noticed the officer and sped away before they crashed into another vehicle at Miramar Parkway and Island Drive.

The crash caused minor injuries.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

One of the suspects was taken into custody but the other fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and were searching for the second suspect.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a red SUV and silver sedan damaged at the scene as officers swarmed the area.

No other information was immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us