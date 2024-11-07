Suspects in stolen car cause crash while fleeing from police in Miramar

Two suspects in a stolen car fled from officers in Miramar before causing a crash with another vehicle on Thursday, police said.

Miramar Police said the incident began when an officer who was on patrol spotted a stolen vehicle and stood by so other officers could respond.

But the two suspects in the vehicle noticed the officer and sped away before they crashed into another vehicle at Miramar Parkway and Island Drive.

The crash caused minor injuries.

One of the suspects was taken into custody but the other fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and were searching for the second suspect.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a red SUV and silver sedan damaged at the scene as officers swarmed the area.

No other information was immediately known.