Suspects Sought After 2 Men Shot Inside Car in Dania Beach

Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot while inside a car in Dania Beach early Thursday.

The shooting happened near the 3000 block of State Road 84, not far from Interstate 95.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they began investigating after the two men arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The two men, whose identities weren't released, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned the men were in a vehicle when someone from another vehicle opened fire on them.

The shooting remains under investigation.