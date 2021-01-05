Suspects Sought After 6 Injured in Shooting in Lauderhill

Police are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill Monday night that left six people injured.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 38th Avenue.

Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to multiple calls of an active shooter and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

A short time later, police received calls from area hospitals reporting four more gunshot victims.

The six victims - four men and two women - suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a barrage of gunfire and started running for cover. No one saw the suspected shooter or shooters, but evidence from the scene suggested multiple firearms were used, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.