Suspects Sought After Couple Robbed at Gunpoint Outside Aventura Mall

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who they say robbed a couple at gunpoint outside Aventura Mall.

The incident happened Saturday night at the mall and was captured by surveillance cameras.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

An incident report said a man and his wife had gone to the mall and were leaving after eating at Divieto Ristorante when one of the suspects tapped the man on the shoulder, pointed a handgun in his face and said "give me all of your jewelry or I'll kill you."

The man said he tried to grab the gun from the suspect which caused the magazine to fall out and onto the floor, but the suspect was able to pick up the magazine and put it back into the handgun, the report said.

The man's wife started screaming and begging her husband not to fight back, so he handed over his $9,000 gold Cuban link bracelet, the report said.

The suspect ran off with the bracelet and fled the scene in a Mercedes driven by a second suspect, the report said.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects arriving at the mall in the Mercedes, which had no license plate, and showed the armed suspect following the couple in the mall as well as the robbery outside the restaurant, the report said.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspects wanted in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 304-471-TIPS.