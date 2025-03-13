Suspects sought after family held at gunpoint in SW Miami-Dade home invasion

Authorities are searching for three armed men who held a family at gunpoint before stealing jewelry, a Cadillac and other items during a home invasion in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies said the masked trio entered the home off Southwest 284th Street around midnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

One of the victims was outside his home when the robbers ambushed him and took him inside, officials said.

The family was held at gunpoint while they ransacked the home and fled with the valuables, including their white Cadillac SUV.

One of the victims is the owner of York Jewelry in Hialeah. He posted a video on Instagram on Thursday discussing the incident and saying he was afraid something would happen to his daughter.

"It’s a scary situation. There were three armed men, they were wearing masks, they were inside of their home. So we’re fortunate that nobody was injured in this incident," Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office spokesperson Samantha Choon said.

One neighbor said he may have seen the suspects roaming the neighborhood before the home invasion.

"Three males in dark clothing. That’s unusual over here," Ashon Lillie said. "You can look at the neighborhood, we’re just average people. So something like just stood out. Something like that is unusual."

Authorities are asking the public to check home cameras to see if they may have caught anything suspicious or the SUV driving off.

The incident remains under investigation.