Suspects sought after multiple vehicles burglarized in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood

Authorities are investigating after multiple vehicles were burglarized in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Thursday morning.

The burglaries happened in the area of Southwest 54th Court and 76th Street in the High Pines area.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said eight vehicles were burglarized.

One victim said security cameras captured three suspects going through a gated community entering cars that were unlocked shortly before 5 a.m.

"It was a kind of shock to walk outside and see a whole bunch of trunks and doors open of all of the cars in our complex,” said burglary victim Alexandra Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she had multiple checks stolen from inside her vehicle.

Surveillance video from a Tesla showed two of the suspects trying to get inside the car. Both wore gloves and one was wearing a fur-lined winter coat.

The burglaries remain under investigation.