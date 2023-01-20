Suspects Sought After Postal Carrier Robbed in Miramar

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Miramar Friday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard.

Miramar Police officials said the worker was delivering mail when a vehicle pulled up behind their postal truck.

Two suspects got out and forcefully took the mailbox keys from the mail carrier, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There were no weapons involved and no injuries reported.

USPS Carrier robbery in the vicinity of 2400 SW 82nd Terr, Miramar, FL. USPIS PIO enroute. — USPIS-Miami (@USPIS_MIA) January 20, 2023

Officials haven't released any other details on the suspects but said the incident remains under investigation.