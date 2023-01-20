Miramar

Suspects Sought After Postal Carrier Robbed in Miramar

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard.

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Miramar Friday.

Miramar Police officials said the worker was delivering mail when a vehicle pulled up behind their postal truck.

Two suspects got out and forcefully took the mailbox keys from the mail carrier, officials said.

There were no weapons involved and no injuries reported.

Officials haven't released any other details on the suspects but said the incident remains under investigation.

