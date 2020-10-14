Suspects Sought After Shots Fired During Miami-Dade Attempted Carjacking Caught on Camera

Authorities are investigating an attempted carjacking in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera and in which a suspect opened fire on a victim.

The incident happened back on Sept. 21 around 2:30 a.m. near 63rd Avenue and Northwest 201st Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said the victim was parked in his driveway when a suspect approached, pulled out a firearm and demanded he get out of the car.

Instead, the victim backed the car into another vehicle that was being driven by a second suspect. The victim got out and ran away while the first suspect shot at him, police said.

The shooter removed a backpack from the victim’s vehicle and the second subject was confronted by a neighbor, police said.

More shots were fired by the suspect, and they both fled on foot, leaving behind the victim's car and the car they arrived in, which had been reported stolen, police said.

A camera from the victim's front door captured the entire incident. Thankfully, no one was injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.