Suspects Sought After Video Shows Hollywood Business Owner Gunned Down

Police are searching for two suspects after surveillance video showed a business owner being gunned down in broad daylight in Hollywood.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. back on Jan. 19 in the 5800 block of Rodman Street where the victim, Michael Fletcher, owned a tint shop.

Hollywood Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage that showed two men approaching Fletcher before one of them pulls out a gun and aims it at him.

The video stops just before the fatal shots are fired.

Police didn't give a possible motive for the shooting but said they're still searching for the two suspects, who are believed to have fled the scene in a 2014-2016 grey Mazda 6 sedan with a stolen Florida license plate of QSAI63.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the car are asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.