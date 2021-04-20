Suspects Sought After Video Shows Man Pistol-Whipped and Robbed at Miami-Dade Hotel

Police are searching for suspects after a man was pistol-whipped and robbed outside a Miami-Dade hotel in a crime that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. back on Feb. 1 at the Rodeway Inn at 148 Northwest 167th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim was standing outside the main entrance to the hotel when he was approached by one suspect who pulled out a gun and demanded his belongings before hitting him in the face with the gun.

The victim was knocked to the ground and unconscious, and that's when a second suspect approached and helped the other suspect remove the victim's belongings, police said.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot. A surveillance camera captured the violent encounter.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case, and police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.