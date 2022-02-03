Suspects Sought After Video Shows Woman Attacked Outside Off the Wall in Davie

Police are looking for a group of suspects who were caught on video attacking a woman outside a Davie business.

The incident happened back on Jan. 22 outside Off The Wall on W. State Road 84.

Davie Police officials said three men and one woman approached the victim after a verbal argument.

Surveillance video showed one of the men charging at the victim and knocking her to the ground.

The group then kicked the woman's purse and stole her phone before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police are trying to identify the three men and one woman, and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-693-8200.

