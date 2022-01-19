Suspects Sought After Woman Killed in Crossfire of Hallandale Beach Shootout

A woman in her trailer was killed in the crossfire of a shootout in Hallandale Beach last month, and now police are searching for the suspects involved.

Nancy Hernandez was in her trailer in the 100 block of Northeast 5th Street on Dec. 28 when the gunfire erupted shortly before midnight.

Hernandez was shot and killed as the suspects involved in the shootout fled the scene.

Authorities are offerings a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.