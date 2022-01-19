Broward County

Suspects Sought After Woman Killed in Crossfire of Hallandale Beach Shootout

By NBC 6

Broward Crime Stoppers

A woman in her trailer was killed in the crossfire of a shootout in Hallandale Beach last month, and now police are searching for the suspects involved.

Nancy Hernandez was in her trailer in the 100 block of Northeast 5th Street on Dec. 28 when the gunfire erupted shortly before midnight.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hernandez was shot and killed as the suspects involved in the shootout fled the scene.

Authorities are offerings a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.

Local

NBA 2 hours ago

Heat's Tyler Herro Enters COVID Protocols, Out of Wednesday's Game

Florida 4 hours ago

Central Florida Mayor Critical of DeSantis Virus Response Has COVID

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHallandale Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us