Suspects Sought in Lauderdale Lakes Gas Station Attack Caught on Camera

Authorities are searching for two men involved in an attack on a woman outside a Lauderdale Lakes gas station that was caught on camera.

The incident happened Friday night at the RaceTrac at 3290 W. Oakland Park Road when a verbal argument turned physical.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies had responded to a call of a robbery at the gas station and discovered a woman and her friend had been involved in a confrontation with the two men.

One of the women was holding a phone and filmed the confrontation, which escalated when one of the men knocked the phone out of her hands, officials said.

When one of the women ran to get the phone, one of the men grabbed her by her hair and began to pull her, authorities said.

The woman was eventually able to flee and get her phone which had been tossed by the man.

Detectives are now searching for the two men and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-321-4233.