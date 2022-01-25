Suspects Still Sought in Little Havana Hit-and-Run That Left Grandmother Dead

Police are still searching for suspects who fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood that left a grandmother dead and her friend critically injured.

The incident happened Monday morning in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street when a white Range Rover failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a red Nissan Altima, Miami Police officials said.

The Range Rover crashed into five unoccupied vehicles and then a fence at an apartment building, before multiple people who were inside fled on foot, officials said.

Family members identified the woman who was behind the wheel as 63-year-old Mayra Sanchez.

They said Sanchez was on her way home with her friend in the passenger seat. The friend was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she remained in critical condition.

Police said they set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspects, who were described as three young males likely between 17 and 20 years old. But no arrests have been made so far.

The Range Rover had been stolen, and one witness said it appeared the SUV was going at least 80 mph when it blew through the intersection.

"I called the police and the ambulance because they looked critically injured, really bad," witness Zerene Vichot said. "One was unconscious and the other one was trying to gasp for air, trying to help her but the officer said not to touch her."

Sanchez's family said they're devastated but have been in touch with Vichot to try to get a better description of the driver and other suspects.

The family said they're still waiting to find out more information from police before they speak, but said Sanchez was a beloved mother, step-mother, grandmother and wife.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.