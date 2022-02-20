Suspects Wanted After Home Invasion Robbery in Palm Beach Caught on Camera

Authorities are looking for two suspects after a home invasion robbery was caught on camera in a residence on East Chatham Road in Palm Beach.

This incident occurred Friday, Feb. 18 at around 11:30 a.m.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the two unknown males entered the residence and removed a safe containing a large sum of money and then fled in a GMC SUV.

Anyone with information that can identify these suspects or has any information on this home invasion is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.