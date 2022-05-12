Broward County

Suspects Wanted in Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Sawgrass Mills Jewelry Store

The robbery happened the night of April 27 at the Pollack Jewelers store inside the mall

By Brian Hamacher

Broward Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for a trio of suspects behind a smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise.

The robbery happened the night of April 27 at the Pollack Jewelers store inside the mall.

Authorities said a woman pepper-sprayed two employees as two men shattered a display counter and stole multiple watches.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

