Suspects Wanted in Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Sawgrass Mills Jewelry Store

Authorities are searching for a trio of suspects behind a smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise.

The robbery happened the night of April 27 at the Pollack Jewelers store inside the mall.

Authorities said a woman pepper-sprayed two employees as two men shattered a display counter and stole multiple watches.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door sedan.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.