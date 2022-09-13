Suspicious Backpack at SouthCom Causes Lockdown of Nearby Doral Schools

A suspicious item in a backpack brought to U.S. Southern Command in Doral caused the lockdown of nearby schools Tuesday morning, officials said.

Doral Police said a man arrived at the location off Northwest 33rd Street and said he a bomb in his backpack. The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

As a precaution, police closed the roadway and placed both BridgePrep Academy and Shelton Academy under lockdown around 9:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted just before 10 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police bomb squad units were called to the scene to inspect the backpack, but have not released their findings.

