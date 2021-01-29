Broward County

Suspicious Call Leads to Lockdown at Parkland School Next to Stoneman Douglas

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Parkland middle school near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was briefly under lockdown Friday morning after a suspicious 911 call, authorities said.

Footage showed a large police presence at Westglades Middle School, which is next to Stoneman Douglas.

Shortly after the lockdown was reported, Coral Springs Police said it was lifted and there was no threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said a suspicious call came into 911 regarding Westglades Middle. BSO deputies responded to the scene and investigated, and the threat was unfounded, officials said.

A Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas left 17 people dead and 17 others injured.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyParkland
