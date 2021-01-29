Suspicious Call Leads to Lockdown at Parkland School Next to Stoneman Douglas

A Parkland middle school near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was briefly under lockdown Friday morning after a suspicious 911 call, authorities said.

Footage showed a large police presence at Westglades Middle School, which is next to Stoneman Douglas.

Shortly after the lockdown was reported, Coral Springs Police said it was lifted and there was no threat.

Update 1/29/2021 at 10:25 AM: All schools have been released from the precautionary code yellow. There is no threat at Westglades Middle at this time. Thank you for your patience pic.twitter.com/fZwWPaUUEO — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) January 29, 2021

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said a suspicious call came into 911 regarding Westglades Middle. BSO deputies responded to the scene and investigated, and the threat was unfounded, officials said.

A Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas left 17 people dead and 17 others injured.