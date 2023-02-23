Suspicious Package Causes Street Closures in Downtown Miami: Police

Miami Police have blocked off several streets near the downtown section of the city Thursday morning due to a suspicious package.
The active investigation closed off Northeast 1st Avenue between 3rd Street and 5th Street after the package was found in the area.
Police have not released details on the type of package that was found, but drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.