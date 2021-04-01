Suspicious Package Closes All Entrances to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport

All entrances to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remain closed Thursday morning while police investigate a suspicious package.

The package was found outside of Terminal 2 and 3 just before 2 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene and quickly closed the roadways.

Employees of the airport are being allowed in with their ID's, but travelers are advised to check their flight status before arriving as delays are expected.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates