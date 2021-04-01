Broward

Suspicious Package Closes All Entrances to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport

The package was found outside of Terminal 2 and 3 just before 2 a.m.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

All entrances to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remain closed Thursday morning while police investigate a suspicious package.

The package was found outside of Terminal 2 and 3 just before 2 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene and quickly closed the roadways.

Employees of the airport are being allowed in with their ID's, but travelers are advised to check their flight status before arriving as delays are expected.

Local

Capitol Riot 10 hours ago

Thousands of South Florida Voters Changed Parties After Capitol Attack

coronavirus vaccine 13 hours ago

Florida Governor DeSantis to Get COVID-19 Vaccine This Week

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airportsuspicious package
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us