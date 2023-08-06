Suspicious package prompts evacuation and massive crowds at Fort Lauderdale Airport

A chaotic scene unfolded inside Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday morning, after a suspicious, unattended bag prompted an evacuation.

“Everybody was yelling, 'get out of the building!' All the workers – everybody,” said a passenger.

The upper level of Terminal 1 was evacuated as BSO's Bomb Squad investigated.

"They evacuated the whole building and we all had to stay outside," a passenger added. "The escalators were broken, so we had to carry all of our heavy luggage up the stairs -- two flights of stairs. It was crazy."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Bomb Squad eventually gave the all-clear around midday and travelers re-entered the terminal -- prompting the massive crowds.

Airport operations quickly resumed.