Police are investigating a "suspicious package" in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Flagler Street.

The reported suspicious package has led to the closure of NE 2nd Ave. and SE 1st Ave. in downtown Miami.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Due to a suspicious package in the area of Biscayne Blvd. & E. Flagler St. Biscayne Blvd. Southbound between N.E. 2 Ave and S.E. 1 Ave is closed. This closure may affect @IRideMDT transportation in the area. pic.twitter.com/zGEgHPO7HV — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2021

