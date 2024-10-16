SUV crashes into unmarked Miami-Dade police car, rolls over in Doral: Authorities

An SUV flipped onto its side after it struck an unmarked Miami-Dade police vehicle in Doral on Wednesday, according to police.

First responders were dispatched to the crash on NW 97th Avenue and NW 25th Terrace at around 8:12 a.m.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, an officer was driving southbound when an "Acura SUV made a left turn in front of the unmarked [vehicle], causing the crash."

No injures were reported, police said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Aerial images of the scene show the SUV laying on its passenger side as 97th Avenue was blocked off for the investigation and cleanup efforts.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.