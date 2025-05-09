SUV driver sought after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Doral

Authorities are still searching for a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Doral over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday at around 5:53 a.m. in the area of 95th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street.

Edell Estevez Romero, 32, was on his bike and crossing the intersection when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that was going westbound on 25th Street, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Estevez Romero was killed.

The driver "fled the scene without rendering aid or providing information," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities are looking for a black 2013-2017 GMC Arcadia or a Chevrolet Traverse with damage to the left side mirror.

Witnesses on Saturday told Doral police that they saw an SUV of an unknown make and model leaving the area.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit was notified and the investigation continues.