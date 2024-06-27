Hialeah

SUV ends up inside Hialeah home after crash

The incident happened in the 100 block of Southeast 9th Avenue

Authorities responded after an SUV crashed into the front of a home in Hialeah Thursday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Southeast 9th Avenue.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a Jeep SUV crashed through the front of the house and was completely inside.

A white sedan that was also struck by the SUV had a badly damaged back end.

Hialeah Police officials said it appeared the 35-year-old driver of the SUV lost control and crashed into the home where two elderly people were inside.

Hialeah Fire officials said no one in the home or in the SUV was injured.

The building department responded and deemed the home unsafe, officials said.

