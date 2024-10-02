SUV fell from I-95 in Miami after side-swiping other driver: FHP

A Florida Highway Patrol report details what led to the crash that caused an SUV to fall off Interstate 95 and dangle on a bridge below, and that driver received traffic citations.

FHP said a green Toyota SUV in the second lane from left and a blue Mazda SUV in the leftmost lane were both going south on I-95 and approaching SW 7th Street on Sept. 21.

The driver of the Toyota said he was avoiding another vehicle ahead, so he tried to move left. That's when his vehicle's front left side swiped the right back part of the Mazda, authorities said.

The Mazda was able to stop on the right shoulder of I-95 after impact. But the Toyota wasn't so lucky.

That driver "lost control, ran off the roadway to the right, struck a median, struck a concrete barrier wall, overturned don the wall, fell off Interstate 95, rotated unknown direction, faced north, and came to final rest on the Flagler street bridge," FHP said.

It was then suspended in the air by a "fence, steel rail, and a concrete barrier wall," the crash report detailed.

Video from Only in Dade captured the mangled SUV and the moment a good Samaritan helped a man out of the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance, unknowingly operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license and changing lanes improperly.

Cameras also captured major traffic backups nearby and debris scattered across the roadway.