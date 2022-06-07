SUV Flees Traffic Stop, Crashes into Liberty City Home

An SUV crashed into a Liberty City home after a Miami police officer attempted to stop the driver Tuesday morning.

When the driver of the white BMW SUV attempted to flee, the car crashed into a residence at 7th Avenue and 46th Street at 11:20 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to the City of Miami Police Department.

The occupants of the BMW fled on foot, and one was armed with a handgun, MPD said. Both suspects are now in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.