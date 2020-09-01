SW Florida Deputy Hailed as Hero for Saving Toddler's Life Outside Home

A Southwest Florida deputy is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a toddler late last week who was not breathing.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Craven was outside his garage and off duty last Friday when he saw his neighbor, Neisha Perez, run out of her home with her lifeless nine-month-old baby in her arms.

“While I’m out there, I hear a blood curdling scream,” Craven told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

Perez handed her son, Zeus, over to Craven and the deputy began performing CPR. Zeus began breathing and Craven was able to get a pulse before EMS crews arrived and took over.

Perez said she thinks Zeus’ blood sugar was low and she was taking him to the doctor to get checked out. She said Craven, who also teaches CPR with the sheriff’s department’s training program, was in the right place at the right time.

“That’s his guardian angel,” she said.