Florida

SW Florida Deputy Hailed as Hero for Saving Toddler's Life Outside Home

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Craven was outside his garage last Friday when he saw his neighbor, Neisha Perez, run out of her home with her lifeless nine-month-old baby in her arms

WBBH-TV

A Southwest Florida deputy is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a toddler late last week who was not breathing.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Craven was outside his garage and off duty last Friday when he saw his neighbor, Neisha Perez, run out of her home with her lifeless nine-month-old baby in her arms.

“While I’m out there, I hear a blood curdling scream,” Craven told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

Local

News You Should Know 52 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Investigating Mail Times for Ballots, Officers Rescue Teen From Miami-Dade Overpass

Miami 9 hours ago

Community Rallies to Help Man After Miami Home Demolished

Perez handed her son, Zeus, over to Craven and the deputy began performing CPR. Zeus began breathing and Craven was able to get a pulse before EMS crews arrived and took over.

Perez said she thinks Zeus’ blood sugar was low and she was taking him to the doctor to get checked out. She said Craven, who also teaches CPR with the sheriff’s department’s training program, was in the right place at the right time.

“That’s his guardian angel,” she said.

This article tagged under:

FloridaLee CountyDeputy
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us