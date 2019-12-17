Florida Man Tried to Kidnap Girlfriend in Walmart Parking Lot: Sheriff

A Southwest Florida man found himself behind bars after police say he allegedly tried to kidnap his girlfriend outside a store.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV says the incident took place outside of a Walmart store in Port Charlotte early Sunday morning as Rusty Fail has been charged with both battery and false imprisonment in the case.

According to deputies, an employee called 911 after hearing the female victim screaming from the car as she was hanging out the window. The victim was able to eventually get out, hurting her knee slightly, and ran into the store for help.

Fail left the scene, according to investigators, before returning and being arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The victim told officers at the scene that she chose not to press charges out of fear of retaliation.